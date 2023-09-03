WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Down 10.4 %

NYSE OLN opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

