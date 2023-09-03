WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.88 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.56). Insperity had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 180.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 18,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $1,920,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,593,917.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

