WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 5,341 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of UMB Financial worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,004,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,918 shares of company stock worth $639,149. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

