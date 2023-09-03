WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,870 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 610,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after purchasing an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.9 %

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.