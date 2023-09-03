WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,628 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 4.3% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $460.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.36. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.