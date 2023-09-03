Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.73

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $9.73 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

