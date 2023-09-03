Wojak Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,652.65 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $7,652.65 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

