Worldcoin (WLD) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $143.52 million and $41.42 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,446,188 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 128,419,795.69467735 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.13247334 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $70,963,453.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

