X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $213.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Wyzga bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,000.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Murray Stewart sold 130,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $137,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,157 shares of company stock worth $197,678. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,078 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $8,934,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

