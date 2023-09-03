xSUSHI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $625.74 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $625.74 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

