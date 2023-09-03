Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Stock Position Lowered by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yandex by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128,652 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Yandex by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yandex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 946,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yandex by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Stock Performance

YNDX stock remained flat at $18.94 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11.

Yandex Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

