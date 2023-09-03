yearn.finance (YFI) Price Reaches $5,426.30 on Major Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $179.28 million and $19.37 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,426.30 or 0.20894642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,039 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

