Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 0.47% -10.59% 2.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million -$3.49 million -0.91 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $1.91 billion $188.62 million 57.83

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Yoshiharu Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yoshiharu Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 455 3637 4854 249 2.53

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global competitors beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

