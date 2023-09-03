Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 876.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,135. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.