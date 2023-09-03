Zcash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $39.01 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Zcash has a total market cap of $405.30 million and $39.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $24.82 or 0.00095780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00049472 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

