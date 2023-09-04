0x (ZRX) Price Down 0.7% This Week

0x (ZRX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $143.19 million and approximately $15.37 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498.

0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

