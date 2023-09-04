1,178 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Linde by 1,888.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 341,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,414,000 after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 591,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $388.91. 969,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

