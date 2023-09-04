1,222 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.43. 1,879,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

