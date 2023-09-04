1,249 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. 4,747,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,739. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.