1,250,000 Shares in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Acquired by Antara Capital LP

Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000,000. United Homes Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Antara Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Antara Capital LP owned about 9.56% of United Homes Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 123,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,415,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,959,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Price Performance

UHG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,743. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.09 million during the quarter.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds.

