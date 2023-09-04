1,359 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

