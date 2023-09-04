1,545 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,090,884. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.71 and a 200-day moving average of $216.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

