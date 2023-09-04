1,893 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.