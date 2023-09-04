1,893 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,942,947. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $412.34. 543,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,879. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $441.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.16. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.