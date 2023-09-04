193 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $23.58 on Monday, hitting $1,908.33. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,601.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,571.63. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

