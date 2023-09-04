2,044 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 252.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,874,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $154.54.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,790 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

