23,866 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Science Applications International makes up about 2.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $119.02. 225,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,783. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

