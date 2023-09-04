2,424 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.69. 257,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,324. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

