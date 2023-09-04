24,513 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AES
In other AES news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AES Price Performance
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
