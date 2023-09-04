28,010 Shares in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 318,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

AEHR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 738,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,863. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 2.02. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $49,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,285 shares of company stock worth $21,638,362. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

