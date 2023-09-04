2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $6.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $7.40 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get 2U alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on 2U

2U Price Performance

TWOU opened at $3.22 on Monday. 2U has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). 2U had a negative net margin of 38.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.67 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 2U

In related news, insider Aaron Mccullough acquired 45,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $143,498.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 348,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,365.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2U

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 2U by 10.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.