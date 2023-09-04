3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in 3M by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,464,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 285,024 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $2,387,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 105,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,423,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.95. 3,640,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,830. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

