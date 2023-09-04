3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in 3M by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 46.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92,601 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,464,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 285,024 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 101,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $2,387,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $106.95. 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,830. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

