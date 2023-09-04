40,152 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 26.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

