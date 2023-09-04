4,025 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total transaction of $78,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

