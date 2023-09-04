4,534 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $260.97. 1,436,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,836. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

