6,645 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after buying an additional 447,099 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,513,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,251 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $95.01. 17,470,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,367,424. The firm has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

