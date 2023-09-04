7,383 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.74. 471,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

