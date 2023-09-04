760 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $71.21. 3,940,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,149,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
