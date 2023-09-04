7,780 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.09. 20,828,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,676,541. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.