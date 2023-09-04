7,835 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 223,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CAH stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,364. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.