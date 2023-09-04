84,322 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 84,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 299.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 836,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,010 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

