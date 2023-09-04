871,722 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 871,722 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.43. 1,675,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.