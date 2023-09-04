94 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,114.89. 197,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,951.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,720.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

