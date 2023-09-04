Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCMGet Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the second quarter worth $3,141,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth $504,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 68.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Abcam by 65.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 535,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Abcam during the second quarter worth $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Up 0.9 %

Abcam stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

