Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCM shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Abcam stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
