Acala Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1.25 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Acala Token has a market cap of $33.20 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015090 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,882.15 or 1.00053178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,979,166 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.04303157 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,816,266.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.