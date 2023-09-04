Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $166,448.30

Achain (ACT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $166,448.30 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002687 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

