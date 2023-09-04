Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Boosted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 3.1% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $742,922,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after buying an additional 5,203,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

ATVI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,609,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,942. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

