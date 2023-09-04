aelf (ELF) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. aelf has a market cap of $190.23 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009344 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001650 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002372 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,487,667 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

