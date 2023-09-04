AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AES. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE AES opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. AES has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

