AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MITT opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $60.79 million during the quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 392,600.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

